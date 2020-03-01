Muhyiddin to see police, military chiefs on first day as PM

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves before heading for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin waves before heading for the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will meet the inspector-general of police and the head of the Malaysian Armed Forces tomorrow, according to the schedule for his day in office.

Muhyiddin is due at the Prime Minister’s Office at 8am tomorrow and will meet Chief Secretary to the Government Datuk Seri Mohd Zuki Ali after a photocall.

The Pagoh MP will then leave in the afternoon to visit his family cemetery in Muar, Johor, where he will remain for afternoon prayers.

Muhyiddin will return to the PMO for a meeting with IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador at 4.30pm, followed by his appointment with Armed Forces Chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang an hour later.

The Bersatu president became the prime minister this morning after a week of intense political intrigue that started with the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan administration.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah swore in Muhyiddin as the eighth prime minister and the head of a new Perikatan Nasional government.