Muhyiddin takes oath as 8th PM before King

Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin signs a letter of appointment at a ceremony in Istana Negara, Kuala Lumpur March 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin took his oath of office as the 8th Prime Minister of Malaysia before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at Istana Negara.

The swearing-in took place at Balai Singgahsana Kecil (Minor Throne Room) at 10.33am.

Al-Sultan Abdullah appointed Muhyiddin as the new prime minister in accordance with Articles 40(2)(a) and 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been the interim prime minister after resigning as the 7th PM on Feb 24. — Bernama

