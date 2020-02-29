Zahid Hamidi says ‘mission accomplished’ after leaving Muhyiddin’s residence

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is pictured in front of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said his mission has succeeded as he walked out of Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s house today.

Zahid who walked out at 4.30pm after spending an hour there smiled brightly to the reporters but did not want to take any questions.

“I don’t want to say anything, but I want to say my mission is accomplished,” he said before embarking on his vehicle.

When prodded further about what he means and what mission it is, the former deputy prime minister said it is “his mission”.

Zahid brought Umno to support Muhyiddin to be the next prime minister along with PAS, MCA, MIC as well as the Sarawak Party Coalition (GPS) and went to meet the Yang diPertuan Agong at the palace earlier today.

Istana Negara had announced Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be sworn in as prime minister tomorrow morning.