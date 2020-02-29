Umno’s Ismail Sabri: Mahathir no longer credible for wanting to become PM again

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is pictured in front of Tan Sri Muyhiddin Yassin’s house in Bukit Damansara, February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is no longer a credible leader.

He said this was because Dr Mahathir wants to become prime minister again after resigning on Monday.

Ismail Sabri, when asked to comment on Dr Mahathir’s nomination as prime minister by Pakatan Harapan this morning, said: “We don’t know another day, tomorrow, another day, another night. It is hard to comment too. He might again change his mind.

“Tun M has changed his mind many times already. So let’s say, Tun’s credibility is sold out.”

He briefly spoke to reporters after meeting Bersatu President Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin at the latter’s residence at Bukit Damansara here today.

Ismail arrived with another Umno vice president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid at 12.40pm today where they both spent an hour before leaving.

Other politicians sighted at the residence are Maszlee Malik, Datuk Redzuan Yusof, Datuk Hamzah Zainuddin, Datuk Mustapa Mohamed and Wan Saiful Wan Jan from Bersatu.

A group of former PKR MPs who joined Bersatu, Zuraida Kamaruddin, Edmund Santhara, Datuk Kamaruddin Jaafar, Wille Mongin, Ali Biju and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah were also spotted at Muhyiddin’s house.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin led the Perikatan Nasional coalition, consisting of several political parties including Bersatu, Umno, PAS and PBB, to present their support for him to be the next prime minister to Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

He said that their intention was to save the country from what is going on at the moment, referring to Malaysia’s current political crisis.