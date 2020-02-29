Political party leaders summoned to meet Agong for PM nomination

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is expected to summon the leaders of all political parties to Istana Negara today. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is expected to summon the leaders of all political parties to Istana Negara today, the second time this week.

According to Malaysiakini, leaders were expected to be summoned at 10.30am.

The purpose of the summoning by His Majesty is believed to be to seek the political leaders’ nominations of MPs to be the next prime minister.

As of 9am, media personnel had begun arriving in droves at Istana Negara where they have set up camp since Monday.

The ongoing political crisis has brought to the fore the crucial role played by the institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers.

Al-Sultan Abdullah has taken on the mediational role to stabilise the political situation in the country and has also conducted one-to-one interviews of all MPs to find out who has the majority support to be appointed prime minister.