Istana Negara: Muhyiddin to be sworn in as Malaysia’s PM tomorrow

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin celebrates after being appointed as the Malaysia’s 8th Prime Minister in front of his house in Bukit Damansara February 29, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will be sworn in as prime minister tomorrow morning at 10.30am, the Istana Negara announced today.

The Istana Negara statement — regarding Muhyiddin’s swearing-in ceremony — was released at around 4.30pm today.

The Istana Negara said that this was after it received today nomination lists of candidates for the prime minister post from independent MPs as well as the leaders of political parties that had MPs in the Dewan Rakyat, adding that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong was of the view that Muhyiddin had the majority support following the representations received.

“After receiving representation from all leaders of political parties that represented their respective parties as well as independent Members of Parliament, in Seri Paduka Baginda’s judgment, the MP that is likely to command the confidence of the majority of the Members of Parliament is YB Tan Sri Mahiaddin bin Md Yasin (Muhyiddin), Pagoh MP (P143),” Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said in the same statement this afternoon.

“In line with that, the Seri Paduka Baginda has assented to the appointment of YB Tan Sri Mahiaddin bin Md Yasin (Muhyiddin) as Prime Minister in line with Article 40(2)(a) and Article 43(2)(a) of the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Article 40(2)(a) states that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong may act in his discretion in performing the function of appointing a prime minister, while Article 43(2)(a) provides for the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s appointment of an MP — who in his judgment is likely to command the confidence of the majority of MPs — as the prime minister.

Ahmad Fadil added that the next process would be the ceremony to confer the letter of appointment and for the taking of oath for the prime minister post at 10.30am tomorrow morning (March 1) at the Istana Negara.

The Istana Negara statement also said that the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had said that “the process of appointing the prime minister cannot be delayed as the country needs a government for the wellbeing of citizens and the country that we love”.

“Seri Paduka Baginda said that this is the best decision for all and Baginda hopes that this political crisis ends,” the statement added.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong also expressed his appreciation and thanked Malaysians and all involved especially government agencies, security forces and the media.

The political crisis over the past few days saw the Yang di-Pertuan Agong personally interviewing MPs, but which saw no MP being identified as commanding majority support to be prime minister.

The Istana Negara had then yesterday said it would seek nominations from party leaders with MPs on their candidate for prime minister.

The two contenders were Muhyiddin who was backed by his party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and others such as Barisan Nasional, PAS, as well as interim prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who was backed by the former ruling coalition Pakatan Harapan and MPs from other parties.