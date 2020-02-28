Umno, PAS back Muhyiddin for Malaysia’s next PM

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said Umno and PAS have thrown their support behind Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyidin Yassin to become the eighth prime minister of Malaysia. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Umno and PAS have thrown their support behind Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyidin Yassin to become the eighth prime minister of Malaysia.

PAS secretary-general Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan confirmed this in a joint statement also signed by his Umno counterpart, Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

“Umno (with 39 MPs) and PAS (with 18 MPs), as part of the Muafakat Nasional, have agreed to nominate Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Pagoh MP, as the eighth prime minister, for the consideration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“This means that all 57 Umno and PAS MPs give their full support to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin,” the short statement read.

