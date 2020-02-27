Yang Dipertua Negri Melaka advised me to continue discharging my duty, says Adly

Adly Zahari said Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob has wanted him to continue discharging his duty as the state chief minister. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Feb 27 — Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Dr Mohd Khalil Yaakob has wanted Adly Zahari to continue discharging his duty as the state chief minister.

This was disclosed by Adly during a news conference in conjunction with the state executive council (Exco) meeting here today.

“I had a meeting with Tun yesterday before the Exco meeting and Tun advised me to continue to focus on the state’s administration.

“I was also asked on the status of the state government we maintain status quo,” he said, adding that the current Pakatan Harapan (PH) government still commanded the support of 15 state assemblymen out of 28.

Adly said any process such as changing a government must be done in accordance with the state constitution, where the Yang Dipertua Negeri holds the ultimate power.

“For the time being, we just wait and see, and my advice to all including the Exco members to carry out their respective roles as usual,” he added.

In the 14th General Election, PH won 15 seats against 13 by BN. Out of 15 seats, DAP won eight, PKR (3) while Amanah and Bersatu have two seats each.

Meanwhile, Adly said the state legislative assembly sitting, scheduled for March 6 to 11, has been postponed due to the current political situation.

“We will announce the new date after the political situation has stabilised,” he said. — Bernama