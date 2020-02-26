Azmin’s 11 on the way to Istana Negara

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali leaves Perdana Putra in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and 10 of his fellow ex-PKR MPs will be meeting Yang di Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Shah at 1.30pm today.

At the time of writing, his team consisting of Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Selangau MP Baru Bian and Bandar Tun Razak MP Kamaruddin Jaffar, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman among others had just left a hotel near Istana Negara.

The group have been holed up at the hotel near Damansara City Mall for the past couple of days since the political turmoil began.

In a joint press statement, Azmin and his team stated that they support national reconciliation where Dewan Rakyat members prioritise the people’s aspirations and the national agenda.

“This reconciliation will reduce the power grab among political parties and will enable mobilisation to foster the greater good for the nation.

“The national reconciliation will be implemented under the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad supported by all parties who want a stable and developing Malaysia capable of handling any international challenges.

“We fully support Tun Dr Mahathir as a full-term prime minister to implement this national reconciliation,” said the joint statement.

Other MPs allied to Azmin who signed the statement include: Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Saratok MP Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin and Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin.