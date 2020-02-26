Azmin tight-lipped on rumours of joining Bersatu

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is seen leaving Istana Negara February 26, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali had remained tight-lipped over news reports that he and 10 former PKR lawmakers will be joining Bersatu.

Speaking to reporters after his team’s meeting with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Shah, the former economic affairs minister neither confirmed nor denied the reports.

“We must resolve this (current political turmoil) first. What is important we have met with the King and it is now up to him,” said Azmin.

Members of his camp such as Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah and Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin and Selangau MP Baru Bian also remained mum when approached on the subject.

All three were full ministers in the previous Cabinet.

It was reported that Azmin and the Bumiputera members of his team will be joining Bersatu with Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar joining as an associate member.

Touching on the rumours of buying MPs to support the leader of a certain political party for the prime minister position, Azmin denied having anything to do with it.

“I am not certain about that, but we are not involved,” he said.

Regarding his meeting with the Agong, Azmin said the process went smoothly based on the constitution and he thanked Sultan Abdullah for his wisdom.

The other MPs who had met the King with Azmin were Bandar Tun Razak MP Kamaruddin Jaffar, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman, Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Saratok MP Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin and Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin.