Umno sec-gen says BN no longer supports Dr M, now wants fresh polls

Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa (second left) speaks during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Barisan Nasional (BN) has withdrawn its support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to be prime minister after learning of his plan to form a unity government that would cover the full political spectrum.

In a press conference today, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said that the statutory declarations (SD) that BN lawmakers signed affirming support for Dr Mahathir and sent to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong were void.

He explained that the affirmation was contingent on Dr Mahathir excluding DAP in any new administration.

“Therefore, our stand in this situation is that the mandate has to be given back to the people, and Parliament has to be dissolved.

“Let the people decide,” he said, adding that anything short of a general election would harm the nation’s future.

Separately, PAS also said it would not join any coalition government that included DAP.

