Melaka CM Adly Zahari bids goodbye as Pakatan no longer holds majority in assembly

Chief Minister Adly Zahari addresses the Melaka state assembly November 26, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Adly Zahari has seemingly announced his resignation as Melaka chief minister on Twitter, as Pakatan Harapan (PH) is believed to no longer hold the majority in the State Legislative Assembly.

“Thank you for the opportunity to lead all of you,” Adly wrote on his official Twitter handle @adly_cm.

“Even though it was short-lived, I tried my best to eradicate hunger, ignorance and distress for everyone. May God bless us all.”

Adly is the Bukit Katil assemblyman with Parti Amanah Negara, and was sworn in as chief minister on May 11, 2018.

This comes as Malaysiakini reported Melaka state executive councillor Tey Kok Kiew confirming that PH no longer holds the majority in the state assembly.

“[Bersatu] had quit from PH and we do not have the numbers now,” said Tey, who is also Melaka DAP chief, was quoted saying.

However, he told the portal that Adly has not yet met and informed the Yang di-Pertua of the state, Mohd Khalil Yaakob, on the current situation.

With the exit of Bersatu from PH, the coalition only holds 13 seats out of 28, compared to 15 previously.

Opposition pact Barisan Nasional similarly has 13 seats.



