Ahead of Agong interview, Azmin’s 11 voice unconditional support for Dr M

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali leaves Perdana Putra in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Gombak MP Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and the 10 other lawmakers in his team have once again voiced their unconditional support for Langkawi MP Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister until the end of the 14th Parliamentary term.

In a statement today, the 11 MPs who have left PKR with Azmin said in a joint statement that they see the current development involving the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin interviewing all 222 members of Parliament as a “positive development”.

“We reiterate our unconditional support for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to complete his term in the 14th Parliament as the prime minister. We have firmly made our stance known in closed-door party meetings and in public.

“Our actions are based on the people’s aspirations who want stable, united and strong government focusing on the efforts to recover and develop a strong economy,” said the joint statement.

The group also stated that they are still waiting for the call from Istana Negara for their private interview with the King.

The co-signees other than Azmin are Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaruddin, Indera Mahkota MP Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Selangau MP Baru Bian, Bandar Tun Razak MP Kamaruddin Jaffar, Nibong Tebal MP Datuk Mansor Othman, Batu Pahat MP Datuk Rashid Hasnon, Segamat MP Datuk Seri Dr Santhara Kumar, Saratok MP Ali Biju, Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin and Ranau MP Jonathan Yasin.

Over the weekend, Malaysia was rocked with multiple meetings involving the various political parties which culminated in the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration when Dr Mahathir tendered his resignation as prime minister and as chairman of PPBM.

At the same time, Dr Mahathir’s party also abandoned the coalition, sounding the death knell for PH.

Azmin and his team had also left PKR as an independent bloc supporting Dr Mahathir.