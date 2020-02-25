Abang Iskandar is new Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak

Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim (right) takes his oath of office and allegiance at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya February 25, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 25 — Federal Court judge Datuk Abang Iskandar Abang Hashim has been appointed the 10th Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak.

The 60-year-old judge took his oath of office and allegiance before Sabah and Sarawak High Court senior judge Datuk Nurchaya Arshad at the Palace of Justice with Chief Justice Tan Sri Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat witnessing the swearing-in ceremony.

His appointment, effective Feb 20, is to replace Tan Sri David Wong Dak Wah who retired on Feb 19.

Earlier, this morning, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah presented the instrument of appointment to Abang Iskandar at Istana Negara.

Abang Iskandar was appointed judicial commissioner in March 2007 and elevated as a High Court judge in October 2009.

He was elevated as Court of Appeal judge in September 2013 and to the Federal Court in November 2018.

Abang Iskandar, who hails from Sibu, Sarawak, started his legal career in 1983 as a magistrate in Miri and later held the post of Sessions Court judge and senior federal counsel as legal adviser at the Fisheries Department in the Ministry of Agriculture for two years.

He had also held various positions in the Attorney-General’s Chambers including as head of the General Criminal Unit and in the Prosecution Division, and as head of the Commercial Crime Unit. — Bernama