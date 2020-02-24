Anwar in discussions with Dr M at his residence, as talk of new govt continues

Members of media gather outside Gate B of Tun Mahathir's housing area in Seri Kembangan February 24, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SERI KEMBANGAN, Feb 2 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is currently in discussion with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the latter’s home here today.

According to sources, Anwar, along with PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah party president Mohamad Sabu, is in the midst of a discussion with Dr Mahathir.

Anwar, along with Dr Wan Azizah, Lim and Mohamad were seen entering Dr Mahathir’s residence at 10:45am.

Originally they were scheduled to meet Dr Mahathir at his office in Putra Perdana this morning.

MORE TO COME