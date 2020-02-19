Pharmacy fined RM10,000 for selling face masks above controlled price

People wearing face masks are pictured outside Pavilion Kuala Lumpur February 10, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUCHING, Feb 19 — For selling face masks at RM1 higher than the controlled price, a pharmacy here was fined RM10,000 by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) yesterday.

Sarawak KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer, Mohd Hanizam Kechek today said the pharmacy was selling the masks at RM7 each, while the controlled price was RM6.

“The offence is under Section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011, that is, selling or offering any controlled item not in accordance with the determined maximum retail price,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Hanizam said the enforcement action was taken following public complaints against the pharmacy for selling the N95 face mask at beyond the controlled price.

“The ministry will take stern action if traders take the opportunity to increase the price of face masks in a situation where people are using it as a prevention measure against Covid-19,” he added. — Bernama