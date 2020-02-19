Malaysian writer KS Maniam dies battling cancer

Maniam's first novel 'The Return' was published in London in 1981, followed by In 'A Far Country' in 1993 and 'Between Lives' in 2003. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The local writer known as KS Maniam died today aged 78 at the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre from cancer of the bile duct, several local dailies reported this evening.

The Star reported that he was born Subramaniam Krishnan in Bedong, Kedah in 1942 and that his first published work was a poem when he was 22 years old.

But the Malaysian writer’s works ranged from poetry to short stories and even plays. He was a founding member of local theatre group Five Arts Centre.

His first novel The Return was published in London in 1981, followed by In A Far Country in 1993 and Between Lives in 2003.

Maniam had also lectured in English literature at Universiti Malaya from 1980 to 1997.

“A literary giant has left us. Rest in Power, KS Maniam,” another Malaysian author Bernice Chauly tweeted.

Maniam is survived by his wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren, The Star reported.