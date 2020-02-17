Minister says objected to overdevelopment of Taman Desa back in 2017

A general view of The Address' halted condominium project in Taman Desa February 16, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok said she had raised concerns and objections over excessive development around the Taman Desa area back in 2017.

She said together with Taman Desa Residents Association, they had started a petition to protest the building of new condominiums and had called on Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to review all new projects in Taman Desa then.

Kok said the petition also opposed the 37-storey condominium project where part of its structure collapsed last Friday, trapping two Bangladesh workers who were later rescued.

“I was informed by DBKL that the building plan approval was given on June 2017 and the project started work on Feb 2018. I have no say in all of these, I did not approve the project,” she added.

“So, to say that I ran away from responsibility and ignored the people of Taman Desa is definitely wrong. We have opposed the over-development with a petition (back then),” she told reporters when met at the site of the incident here today.

MCA had earlier taken to task Kok, Minister of Federal Territories Khalid Samad and Kuala Lumpur mayor Datuk Nor Hisham Ahmad Dahlan, asking them to explain why protests against over-development in the area kept falling on deaf ears.

Yesterday, it was reported that a coalition of residents in Taman Desa that originally protested against the condominium project wants the authorities to revisit its approval as the mishap has raised many concerns among residents staying nearby the project. — Bernama