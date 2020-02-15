DOSH: Drone to be used to identify cause of condominium collapse at Taman Desa

General view of Phase 1 of The Address condominium project (right) in Taman Desa February 15, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) will also be using drones to get an accurate picture of an under-construction condominium building at Taman Desa, Jalan Klang Lam, here, which collapsed yesterday.

Its deputy director-general, Zailee Dollah said the aerial image of the location scene would enable the department to look at the “mode of failure”, besides looking into the records of the project construction, its design and inspection of the construction area.

“DOSH will also look at the design and engineering drawings of the condominium project as well as investigate the construction activities and methods used by the developer.

“We have gathered some of the necessary information for analysis and will do a follow-up to identify the cause of the incident,” he told Bernama.

He said it is the responsibility of employers to ensure safety of construction work and if it is found accidents at workplace occurred due to the negligence of employers, action under the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 could be taken against them (employers),

Meanwhile, in a related development, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said 159 construction workers at the site were rescued, including two Bangladeshi men who were trapped under the rubble.

“The two victims were taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for treatment, with one of them still under treatment and the other has been discharged. There was no report on loss of life.

“Therefore, the people are advised against spreading fake or inaccurate news on the incident,” he said in a statement today.

He advised those with information on the incident to contact the police at Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the nearest police station. — Bernama