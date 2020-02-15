Don’t commit provocative acts and post them on social media, says Mujahid

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said insulting Islam and the Holy Quran were provocative acts which could not be compromised. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — The public are advised not to resort to provocative actions and post them on social media.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof said insulting Islam and the Holy Quran were provocative acts which could not be compromised.

“I am confident the police have always acted sternly and promptly on complaints filed against crimes of contempt of Islam,” he said in a statement here today.

He was referring to a video which showed a man stomping on the holy book for Muslims and insulting Islam while live streaming it on Facebook, which has raised the ire of the general public.

The Facebook video also went viral which led to the suspect, said to be an OKU (persons with disabilities) cardholder, to be beaten up by several individuals.

Police arrested the man in Johor Baru at 1.40pm today and he is expected to be remanded from tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Mujahid also advised all parties not to act hastily and take matters into their own hands.

“We have laws that can be applied to individuals who insult Islam which come under Section 298A and Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code or Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said. — Bernama