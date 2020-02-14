Four in a family, including baby boy killed in Sungai Siput collision

Video screenshot shows the scene of the crash near Kampung Salak Stesyen in Sungai Siput last night. ― Picture via Twitter/bernamadotcom

SUNGAI SIPUT, Feb 14 ― Police have confirmed that only four people, including a baby boy, died in a collision between a car and a trailer at Kilometer 37, Jalan Ipoh-Kuala Kangsar, near Kampung Salak Stesyen here last night.

Sungai Siput District Police Chief Supt Mohd Khaizam Ahmad Shahabudin said the victims who died were a member of the Sungai Siput District Police Headquarters Criminal Investigation Division, Lance Corporal Mohamad Faiz Bakhri, 28, his wife Nik Iedayu Nik Hassan, 30, their toddler son Mohamad Faqih Irsyad, 16 months, and Nik Iedayu’s sister, Nik Ifieka, 28.

Another of the couple’s children, Mohamad Fariz Iskandar, 3, suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital in Ipoh.

“All the victims who died have been taken to the Sungai Siput Hospital for post-mortem,” Mohd Khaizam said when met at the hospital early this morning. Earlier, a spokesman of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department was reported as saying five people were killed in the crash.

According to Mohd Khaizam, in the collision at about 10.20pm, a trailer travelling from Ipoh to Kuala Kangsar with a load of construction material skidded into the opposite lane at the scene.

“The victims who were travelling in a Proton Saga BLM car could not avoid it and collided into the side of the trailer before the lorry’s load fell on them,” he said.

He added that it was believed that at that time, Mohamad Faiz and his family were returning home after having a meal at a stall about 500 metres from the location.

Mohd Khaizam said the bodies of the victims will be taken to Kota Bharu, Kelantan, for burial, while the 26-year-old trailer driver has been detained for investigations under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, operations commander of the Sungai Siput Fire and Rescue Department Jeffery Abdullah said 10 firemen and two vehicles including the Emergency Medical Rescue Service (EMRS) unit rushed to the location after receiving a call from the public at 10.26 p.m.

“When they arrived at the location, three victims were sandwiched in the vehicle, while two more had been taken out by passers-by.

“One of the victims who was sandwiched was a three-year-old boy who was conscious and under the dashboard,” Jeffery said, adding that operations were still being conducted to move the trailer which blocked the road to Ipoh. ― Bernama