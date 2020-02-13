Malaysian arrested with RM122,000 worth of drugs in car at Singapore’s Tuas Checkpoint

The man was caught with RM122,371 worth of cannabis and methamphetamine concealed in his car. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 ― A Malaysian man is currently in custody in Singapore, after he was caught with about S$41,000 (RM122,371) worth of cannabis and methamphetamine concealed in his car.

According to a report in Singapore’s Straits Times, the 23-year-old unnamed man was arrested by Singapore immigration officers at the Tuas Checkpoint on February 6.

The report, quoting from a joint statement by Singapore’s Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) today, said immigration officers found the packages concealed in the rear seat cushion of the Malaysian-registered car.

The packages contained about 2.9kg of cannabis and 125g of methamphetamine, the statement added.

The case is currently being investigated by the CNB.



