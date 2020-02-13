Govt to create eco-system to help small entrepreneurs apply info technology to expand businesses

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo briefing members of the public on mySalam, i-Suri, Covid-19 and the toll reduction at the Info on Wheels programme at Melaka Sentral February 13, 2020. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Feb 13 — The government is focused on creating an eco-system to help local small entrepreneurs apply technology, especially information technology, to expand their businesses.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said today’s fast-paced technological advancements provided many opportunities especially for small entrepreneurs to expand, so it was important that they have this knowledge.

“As the government, we are focused on all to have the (technological) infrastructure and to use it to increase their knowledge to strengthen their businesses.

“This way, we can grab the golden opportunities where our market (with information technology) is not just domestic, but also a global one,” he said at a press conference held at the Melaka Sentral, Peringgit here today.

Earlier, Gobind met with five of the state’s small entrepreneurs under the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC)’s e-Commerce (PeDAS) programme.

Also present was Melaka exco for Communications, Multimedia, Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Youth and Sports Development Committee, Kerk Chee Yee.

Gobind said the government was also focused on providing training to people of all levels of society and he believed that through the use of technology, especially information technology, human resources can be strengthened.

“Through technology, we can strengthen human resources, market ourselves globally, provide guidance to those who participate in the programme which is important for them to succeed. If we do not move forward, we will be left behind,” he said. — Bernama