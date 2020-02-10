Putrajaya says no new info to support fresh search for MH370

A piece of debris from flight MH370 is displayed during the remembrance ceremony to mark the 5th anniversary of the plane’s disappearance in Kuala Lumpur March 3, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The Transport Ministry said today it has not decided on a new search for Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, after an Australian news report suggested that fresh efforts to find the missing plane would take place this year.

The ministry said it will review, however, any new information that emerges about the flight that disappeared in 2014.

“While the Ministry of Transport deeply empathises with the family members of the victims and stands by them, the ministry has not made any decision to relaunch any new searches as there has not been any new credible evidence to initiate such a process,” it said in a statement.

The ministry said it remained in close contact with authorities in Australia and China in the matter.

This morning, the Sydney Morning Herald cited unnamed family members of those on MH370 as saying that a new search could be launched early this year.

MH370 disappeared while en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board.

The plane was never found but authorities have declared all passengers and crew to be dead.

After years of fruitless searching, Malaysia, Australia and China announced the indefinite suspension of search efforts on January 17, 2017.



