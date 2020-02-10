Cops launch 22 investigations over fake news on Wuhan virus

Passengers wear masks in a Light Rail Transit train in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — The police disclosed today that 22 investigations have been opened over fake news and rumors regarding the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

The police also said that two among these have led to prosecutions.

“Two cases have been taken to Court and three charges were made at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court while the other was in Kuala Terengganu Magistrate’s Court.

“The accused have been charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code (with intent to cause, or which his likely to cause fear or alarm to the public) and can be sentenced to jail for two years or fined or both,” Datuk Roze Shaari the deputy director for Intelligence/Operations at the Criminal Investigation Department said in a statement.

He urged the public not to disseminate unverified information regarding the virus online as this could cause alarm and hamper the authorities.

Authorities in Malaysia are aggressively pursuing those spreading fake news about the virus in order to prevent public alarm and panic.

Last week, journalist Wan Noor Hayati Wan Alias was charged with three counts of causing public fear or alarm in the Magistrate’s Court, believed to be over her social media posts on the recent 2019-nCoV coronavirus outbreak.

Malaysia announced its 18th 2019-nCoV case today.