Lower toll charges at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from March 2

The lowered toll charges mirror Malaysia’s toll reduction for cars, buses and taxis at the Sultan Iskandar and Tanjung Kupang toll plazas. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Feb 9 — Singapore’s toll charges for cars, buses and taxis at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints will be reduced from March 2, 2020, according to the republic’s Land Transport Authority (LTA) today.

“This is in response to Malaysia’s reduction of toll charges for cars, buses and taxis at the Sultan Iskandar Building Toll Plaza (Causeway) and Tanjung Kupang Toll Plaza (Second Link) on Feb 1, 2020,” it said in its website.

At Woodland Checkpoint, the charges for cars and buses will be reduced by S$0.20 to S$0.80 and S$0.60 respectively while taxis by S$0.10 to S$0.40.

Meanwhile, at Tuas Checkpoint, the charges will be reduced by S$0.40 to S$2.10 for cars, S$0.30 to S$1.60 for taxis and S$0.50 to S$2.50 for buses, during peak hours.

As of during off-peak hours, the charges will be reduced by S$0.20 to S$1.10 for cars, S$0.20 to S$0.80 for taxis and S$0.30 to S$1.20 for buses.

LTA said it will also roll out a new digital service to enable owners of public service vehicles — buses and taxis — registered in Asean countries to apply for the Asean Public Service Vehicle Permit (PSVP) via the OneMotoring website (www.onemotoring.com.sg) from Feb 10, 2020.

The authority said the application must be submitted at least seven working days before driving into Singapore.

“This initiative will make it more convenient for vehicle owners, and will add to the suite of digital services currently available for foreign-registered vehicles,” it said.

They are online application of VEP/Autopass Cards for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles; online application of Goods Vehicle Permits/Autopass Cards for Asean-registered goods vehicles; and online updating of vehicle records for foreign-registered cars and motorcycles.

LTA said vehicle owners can look forward to even greater convenience when online payment for and delivery of VEP/Autopass cards are made available in the near future. — Bernama