Bukit Aman to question ex-DPM’s son over blog post on Johor prince

JOHOR BARU, Feb 9 — Independent politician Datuk Mohd Tamrin Abdul Ghafar is expected to give his statement to federal police in Kuala Lumpur tomorrow over an article he posted online last week alleging abuses by Johor regent Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim.

The 72-year-old son of former deputy prime minister the late Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba is scheduled to meet investigators from the federal commercial crimes department in Bukit Aman at 11am.

“Yes, I have been summoned by the police to give a statement over my blog posting last week that touched on the Johor royal palace,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

Mohd Tamrin was referring to his February 2 blog post titled “TMJ — Bodoh Sombong Yang Tak Boleh Di Ajar” (TMJ — Foolish arrogance that can’t be taught) that touched mainly on the Johor prince popularly known by his TMJ initials and the state’s royal family.

Malay Mail understand Mohd Tamrin was summoned following several police reports filed by representatives of Malay non-governmental organisations that claimed the article questioned the role of the Malaysian royal institution.

This is the second time that he has been called to give his statement to the police over his comments that allegedly insulted the Malaysian monarchy.

On January last year, the former Barisan Nasional Batu Berendam lawmaker and ex-PAS man was called to give his statement to police after he posted an article in Malay titled “Antara King Edward VIII dan King Muhammad V” (Between King Edward VIII and King Muhammad V), urging the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V to clarify news reports of his marriage to former Miss Moscow Oksana Voevodina in Russia during two months when he was absent from Malaysia.

Mohd Tamrin said the clarification was of national interest, as it concerned Malaysia’s king.

The articles drew parallels between the Sultan’s situation and that of former British monarch King Edward VIII, who stepped down due to his marriage with American divorcee Wallis Simpson.