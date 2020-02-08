Police: Thaipusam celebration at Batu Caves running smoothly

Hindu devotees walk up to the Batu Caves Temple during the Thaipusam Festival February 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — The Thaipusam celebration at the Subramaniar Swamy Temple in Batu Caves here, has remained smooth and under control with no untoward incident since last night, Selangor police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin said.

He said about 1,700 policemen have been deployed to work round-the-clock in shifts, to ensure the safety and security of attendees during the festival.

“We foresee that the number of visitors to Batu Caves will soon increase to 400,000, from 100,000 this morning,” he told Bernama this evening.

As for the situation leading to and from Batu Caves, he said traffic flow had been slow but sufficient number of policemen have been put on duty along the routes, to ensure smooth traffic flow and avoid congestion around the temple area. — Bernama