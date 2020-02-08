Penang Information Dept opens booth at Thaipusam celebration

Hindu devotees perform their rituals during Thaipusam on February 8, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

GEORGE TOWN, Feb 8 — The Penang Information Department is actively carrying out the “Info on Wheels” (IOW) programme throughout the state, including at the Thaipusam celebration today, to clarify and provide the latest information regarding government initiatives.

Its director Sabri Said said in conjunction with the Thaipusam celebration, the department had set up a booth at Jalan Kebun Bunga here to impart information on initiatives by the government, including efforts to curb the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus.

“We operate the booth since yesterday from 8am to 10pm to tell people about government initiatives such as e-Tunai Rakyat (people’s e-cash), Bantuan Sara Hidup, MySalam, i-Suri and Peka B40.

“We also provide accurate information about coronavirus as well as distribute face masks to visitors,” he told Bernama here.

He said they had received good response from members of the public attending the celebration.

A visitor, K. Vadya, 47, said she was not aware that the government had been implementing various programmes to help people.

“I think this (IOW) is a good programme because as a homemaker I spent most of my time at home and don’t know much about government initiatives. This is my first time attending the Thaipusam celebration,” she told Bernama. — Bernama