Pan Borneo Highway: GPS agrees to PDP’S termination, says Chieng Jen

KUCHING, Feb 8 — Petra Jaya Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof should have sought clarification from the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leadership before making baseless allegations against Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng over the termination of the Pan Borneo Highway Project Delivery Partner (PDP) agreement.

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the GPS-led state government had agreed to the termination of the agreement to be replaced with the conventional method with an estimated cost of RM18.8 billion.

“If it is true that under the PDP Agreement, the total cost of the Pan Borneo Highway project in Sarawak would only be RM15.13 billion as claimed by Fadillah, why then would GPS state government agreed to the termination,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Fadillah who served as works minister under Barisan Nasional government prior to the 14th General Election, questioned Lim’s statement that the government would save RM3.1 billion by reducing the cost of the project through the cancellation of the agreement.

Lim was reported as saying that the rationale behind the termination of the agreement was to reduce the implementation cost to RM18.8 billion from RM21.9 billion, a savings of RM3.1 billion for the government.

The savings would be channelled back to Sarawak, said Chong. — Bernama