Coronavirus: Rapid KL meets WHO guidelines on hygiene, no drop in passengers, says CEO

Rapid KL workers are seen cleaning the exterior of a bus at the Rapid KL depot in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020. — Pictures by Hari Anggara

CHERAS, Feb 7 — In light of the Wuhan virus outbreak, Rapid KL has stepped up its cleanliness measures in keeping with World Health Organisation (WHO) standards.

According to Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij, although there have been no reports of a decrease in Rapid KL’s ridership, its management has taken precautionary measures such as using an additional disinfectant to clean the interior of all Rapid buses.

“On top of our daily routine bus-cleaning procedure, we have added a disinfectant which has been recommended by the WHO.

“Because Rapid buses ferry 478,000 passengers in a day, this is a measure taken to minimise the risk of being exposed to the coronavirus,” he said during a demonstration session at the Rapid Bus Depot here.

A staff gets her temperature checked at the Rapid KL depot in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020.

Apart from this, Rapid bus drivers now have their temperature checked before they are allowed to commence their duties.

The bus drivers are then handed a face mask, which they are required to wear throughout their shift.

“This is done every morning at all seven Rapid KL depots, as well as in Rapid Penang, Kuantan, Kamunting and Manjung.

“Only those who are fit and healthy can proceed with their driving duties. Bus captains and front-liner staff are also provided with masks.

“It is very important that we take care of our bus drivers because they are the ones who face the public the most,” said Muhammad.

A bus driver is seen wearing a face mask in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020.

He said this in response to news reports that a tour bus driver in Japan is believed to become infected by the coronavirus after he came into close contact with Chinese tourists from Wuhan in January.

As an added precautionary measure, hand sanitisers have been placed in all airport shuttle buses.

As for Rapid Rail, its chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran said similar precautions have been introduced at its stations.

Rapid Bus chief executive officer Muhammad Yazurin Sallij Muhammad Yassin (left) and Rapid Rail chief executive officer Abdul Hadi Amran (right) at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020.

“All seats, hand grips and stanchions are wiped with the recommended disinfectant as these are the most frequent touch-points on a train.

“Escalator handrails and elevator buttons are wiped clean with the approved disinfectant, three times a day. Previously, they were only wiped once a day.

“As for the washrooms, they are cleaned eight times a day,” he said.

A worker is seen cleaning the automatic fare collection gates at the Bandar Tun Hussein Onn MRT station in Kuala Lumpur February 7, 2020.

Meanwhile Abdul Hadi has urged all commuters to practise good personal hygiene.

“Hand sanitisers are provided at the staff counter. Commuters are welcome to use them,” he said.

At the time of writing, public health experts worldwide are still trying to understand, track, and contain the 2019 novel coronavirus that appeared in Wuhan, China at the start of December.

Early evidence suggests that the virus jumps between people who are in very close contact with each other, and probably spreads when an infected person sneezes or coughs.