Hadi: PAS will ‘get through front door’ to form govt

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang inspects a Unit Amal guard of honour during the 65th PAS Muktamar in Kuantan June 21, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 6 — PAS will never form a “backdoor government” to get back into power, its president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said amid speculations of a tripartite cooperation with PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Abdul Hadi assured that the Islamist party will abide by the democratic process.

“It must follow the right process of law. God willing, we will use the front door.

“We just know that there is someone who wants to become the prime minister through the back door,” he said in a press conference last night.

Abdul Hadi also declined to speculate about any possible cooperation between PAS and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu.

“You’ll have to ask that party, not me,” he said, adding that there is no definite answer to the possibility and the party will look at political developments as it developed.

On Tuesday, a Singapore daily reported that Umno may throw its backing behind Dr Mahathir to serve out a full-term in an attempt to prevent Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s succession to the seat of power.

Citing unnamed party sources and a recording of Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, the Straits Times said the Malay party’s top echelon is pushing to lobby the 94-year-old to stay on for the remainder of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government mandate instead of handing over the reins to PKR president Anwar as previously agreed.

Previously, Abdul Hadi and PAS have expressed their support to see Dr Mahathir serve out a full term as prime minister instead of handing over power to Anwar.