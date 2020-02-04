Selangor man is first Malaysian to test positive for Wuhan virus

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks during the World Cancer Day event in Kuala Lumpur February 4, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — A Malaysian man has tested positive for the Wuhan virus, the first local to date, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad at a press conference today.

Dzulkefly said the man travelled to Singapore from January 16 to 23, to attend a meeting which had several foreign delegates, including from China.

“He returned to Malaysia on January 23, and on January 29, he received treatment at a private hospital because of fever and cough.

“Then, he was referred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital on February 2, and was admitted to the isolation ward. He was confirmed for the 2019-nCoV yesterday,” Dzulkefly said.

He said that the patient is stable and the Ministry of Health has contacted its Singapore counterpart to commence contact tracing.

