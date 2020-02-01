Health Ministry says viral video on alleged coronavirus patient being taken to Ampang Hospital is fake

People are seen wearing protective masks at the arrival hall in KLIA 2, Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The viral video footage purportedly showing a patient infected with the 2019 novel coronavirus being taken to Hospital Ampang, is not true.

The Ministry of Health in a recent post on its official Facebook account said the matter had been confirmed by the hospital.

The ministry also advised the public to always refer to legitimate sources and proper channels, as well as refrain from spreading false information.

The ministry’s official social media platforms are as follows:

Facebook — Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia

Instagram — Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia

Twitter — KKMPutrajaya — Bernama