DPM expresses condolences over Uma Sambanthan’s passing

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has conveyed her condolences to the family of Toh Puan Uma Sambanthan, wife of late Tun VT Sambanthan, who passed away at about 1.30pm today.

“May the family remain strong in facing this difficult situation,” she tweeted today.

Uma was 90 and leaves behind a daughter Deva Kunjari.

Meanwhile, Minister of Human Resources M. Kulasegaran has also expressed his sympathy and condolences to Uma’s family.

“Uma was one of the first persons I met when I became a minister, her blessing was very important for me as I hold her dear to my heart.

“She used to confer with me on state issues and was very concerned about political development in our country,” he said in a statement issued today.

Kulasegaran said Uma’s daughter, who is a lawyer, has always been a close friend of his family.

He said Uma was an activist, social worker as well as a leading figure of the cooperative movement in Malaysia.

“She was also well known for charity and as an advocate for women’s issues and rights and also one of the founders of the National Council of Women Organisations (NCWO) and was its president at one point.

“She was devoted in serving her country and her people, just like her husband and shall always been remembered as such,” the minister said.

Sambanthan was the fifth president of the MIC from 1955 to 1973, and one of those who fought along with Tunku Abdul Rahman and Tun Tan Cheng Lock for the independence of the country.

He also held various ministerial portfolios: Labour (1955–57), Health (1957–59), Works, Posts and Telecommunications (1959–71), and National Unity (1972–74). — Bernama