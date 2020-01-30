Saifuddin Nasution: PKR strife will not cost Anwar the PM’s post

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail speaks after the launch of the Buy Malaysian Products Campaign at Tesco Extra Kajang January 30, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KAJANG, Jan 30 — PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail today said the ongoing trouble in PKR will not jeopardise party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s chances of becoming the next prime minister.

Saifuddin said the next prime minister will be decided by Pakatan Harapan (PH) which had made the consensus before the 14th general election.

“Will PH change their consensus? Because back then Anwar was still in prison and did not even contest. It was discussed with Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself and he agreed that the next PM is Anwar.

“Secondly, who has the majority in Parliament? So the most important thing in determining Anwar’s position is PH consensus and Members of Parliaments who have the majority. It is up to them not the party,” he told reporters after attending the “Buy Malaysia Product” campaign at Tesco Extra here today.

The rift in PKR between Anwar and his deputy, Datuk Seri Azmin Ali, has shown no sign of subsiding as the president’s men are going after the latter’s ally, PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Saifuddin last week sent a letter of demand as well as show cause letter to Zuraida over her remarks on him during the Shared Prosperity Vision dinner by Azmin’s faction at Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur last month.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said he will let the party’s disciplinary bureau to deal with the 11 rallies defending Zuraida that was recently held across the country.

He said he has no problems with threats by any party members to quit if Zuraida is punished over her speeches last month.

“One of my work as secretary-general is to see how many applications to join the party. Every week before the political bureau meeting I saw 10,000 applications to join.

“We only have 30,000 to go before we have one million members,” he said.

Saifuddin was referring to reports that Persatuan Penggerak Muafakat Nasional Pulau Pinang chairperson Shahrudin Mohd Shariff said 10,000 grassroots members would leave the party with Zuraida if she were sacked.