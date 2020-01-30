MCMC: Kuantan bank clerk arrested for spreading fake news on Wuhan virus

Medical personnel check the temperature of a visitor at the entrance of KPJ Tawakkal hospital in Kuala Lumpur, January 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission with the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police has detained another individual for allegedly spreading fake news on the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. The suspect is a 28-year-old woman that works as a bank clerk in Kuantan, Pahang.

According to MCMC’s statement, it was alleged that the suspect had shared fake news via Facebook on January 27, 2020. A phone and a SIM card which are believed were used for uploading the content have been confiscated.

In three days, the authorities have detained a total of six people that were believed to be involved in the spread of fake news. Spreading fake news is an offence under Section 505 of the Penal Code and offenders can be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA). Both the MCMC and the police will continue to take further action to ensure that the spread of false news can be controlled to ensure the peace and stability of the country.

As always if you’re not sure, don’t share. Always refer to the official source such as the Ministry of Health for verified information on the Coronavirus outbreak. For the latest updates, you can follow them on Facebook or Twitter. — SoyaCincau