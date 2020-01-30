Malaysians in Wuhan free from coronavirus, says ambassador

A staff member screens arriving passengers with thermal scanners at Hankou railway station in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province on January 21, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — All 82 Malaysians currently in Wuhan and its surrounding areas are free from 2019 novel coronavirus infection, said Malaysian Ambassador to China Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin.

He said this was based on communication with the Malaysians over the phone.

“So far, we have identified 82 Malaysians in the locked-down city of Wuhan and its surrounding cities.

“They are generally in good condition and very helpful in giving the details of fellow Malaysians,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Raja Nushirwan said the process of obtaining more information on Malaysians in Wuhan and the surrounding cities is still ongoing.

To date, all 82 Malaysians are still at their homes, he said.

Raja Nushirwan said the embassy had set up a special telephone line to enable Malaysians to contact the consulate offices in Shanghai, Guangzhou, Kunming, Nanning, Xi’an and Hong Kong.

He also welcomed the government’s decision yesterday to evacuate Malaysians who are currently in Wuhan. — Bernama