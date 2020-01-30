Ambassador: No Malaysian in Wuhan will be left behind

Security personnel wearing protective clothing to help stop the spread of a deadly virus which began in Wuhan, stand at a subway station in Beijing January 26, 2020. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Embassy in China is identifying the actual number of Malaysians living in the city of Wuhan and its surrounding areas in efforts to bring them home in the wake of the 2019 novel coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Malaysian Ambassador to China, Raja Datuk Nushirwan Zainal Abidin said this was to ensure that everyone is accounted for and would be brought home.

“We are still trying to get the names and the number of Malaysians in Wuhan and the surrounding cities who want to return home. But it is up to them should they choose to stay.

“So far we have located 96 Malaysians and 20 non-citizen spouses. and of the total, eight are students while the rest are in China to visit their families,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Raja Nushirwan said Malaysians who have not contacted the embassy are urged to do so as this would allow the evacuation procedures to run smoothly.

Asked if there is sufficient food for the Malaysians there, Raja Nushirwan said the embassy is also trying to send food supplies to homes of the Malaysian citizens.

“From what we have gathered there were concerns over inadequate food supply but the people there are still getting their stocks as the Chinese government has delivered food supplies to Wuhan.

Yesterday Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Malaysia was prepared to evacuate and bring back Malaysians in Wuhan, if allowed by the Chinese government.

Dr Mahathir said for this purpose, the Malaysian government through the Foreign Ministry would soon initiate talks with the Chinese government. — Bernama