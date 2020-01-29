Pahang places thermal scanners at three entry points

A Malaysian health quarantine officer waits for passengers at a thermal screening point at the international arrival terminal of Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang January 21, 2020. — Reuters pic

JERANTUT, Jan 29 — The Pahang government has placed thermal scanners at its three international entry points in efforts to curb the spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) infection in the state.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the facilities were placed at the Sultan Ahmad Shah Airport (LTSAS), Kuantan Port and the Tekek Jetty on Tioman Island.

He said the decision was made during the Pahang Disaster Management Committee meeting and a special briefing on coronavirus held today.

“The meeting also decided that any sports activities such as international runs involving foreigners must obtain supporting health documents from the Pahang Health Department (JKNP),” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at a get together with the community leaders of the Jerantut district and presentation of letters of appointment to the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK) chairmen as well as the Pahang government contribution to the JKKK from across the state, here today.

He said the meeting also decided that health screening would be carried out at clinics and hospitals, and proactive monitoring to be conducted at hotels or accommodations which housed tourists from countries at risk.

“Discussions were also held with the Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park (MCKIP), Kuantan Port and LTSAS on other precautionary measures that needed to be taken.

“The state government is very concerned about the issue of coronavirus infection even though there is no such case has been reported in Pahang thus far, as it is very dangerous and can spread quickly,” he said.

Wan Rosdy also said the Health Ministry had selected the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) as the referral hospital to gather capabilities and expertise for the treatment of coronavirus infection. — Bernama