Once slated to be CEO, TM’s Imri Mokhtar resigns

Executive vice-president, Unifi, Imri Mokhtar, speaks during a special media briefing in Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Telekom Malaysia’s current Chief Operating Officer (COO), Imri Mokhtar, is leaving the company at the end of this month. According to the New Straits Times’ report, Imri’s resignation was announced by TM Group CEO, Datuk Noor Kamarul through an internal email.

It was reported that Imri had decided to leave TM effective from January 31 to pursue other opportunities. The CEO also thanked Imri for his contribution, especially in his capacity as Unifi’s executive vice-president (EVP) and COO.

Imri had started his career with TM in 1996 and he rejoined the company in 2005. Before 2005, he had served at Astro as the head of interactive TV business. At TM, he has held various positions and was appointed as the acting group CEO on November 16, 2018 after the resignation of Datuk Bazlan Osman.

Prior to that, he was the executive vice-president for Unifi and was responsible for TM’s converged services covering phone, broadband, mobile, TV and Wi-Fi. Imri is also a director of Webe Digital Sdn Bhd, which is a subsidiary of TM.

It was reported that Imri was previously recommended by the Ministry of Finance to be appointed as the CEO of TM, however, TM Chairman Rosli Man had other plans. Eventually, Datuk Noor Kamarul, a former Celcom chief technology officer was appointed to the role in June 2019. TM was operating without a permanent group CEO for about a year since the resignation of Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly in June 2018. — SoyaCincau