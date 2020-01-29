EC to display Q4 2019 electoral roll at 914 locations from tomorrow

Election Commission chairman Azhar Azizan Harun monitors proceedings during the Tanjung Piai by-election at SJK(C) Cheow Min, Pontian November 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — The Election Commission (EC) has received 27,345 applications for new voter registration from eligible citizens throughout the fourth quarter of 2019.

Its chairman, Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun said also received were 11,869 applications for electoral change from registered voters.

He said the names are among the information contained in the EC’s 2019 Fourth Quarter Supplementary Electoral Roll (RDPT) which will be on display at 914 locations nationwide from tomorrow until February 12.

Applicants who have applied to register as new voters and registered voters who apply for an electoral change from October 1 to December 31 (2019) are advised to check their names in the (RDPT) and relevant protests can be made by filling in Form B or Form C, he said in a statement here today.

During the two-week period, Azhar said the RDPT will also display names from the electoral roll for certain reasons such as those who have died or have lost their citizenship status.

He added that the EC is currently working with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) to obtain information on officers and personnel who were no longer in service.

For inquiries, the public can contact the EC Headquarters at 03-8892 7018 or any of the state election offices or at www.spr.gov.my or MySPR Semak mobile app. — Bernama