Coronavirus: Three more positive cases in Malaysia, bringing total to seven

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a visit to the immigration checkpoint at the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex in Johor Baru January 27, 2020. — Picture via Facebook/Noor Hisham Abdullah

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― Three more 2019 novel coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Malaysia, bringing the total of positive cases to seven.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, in a statement yesterday said, all seven cases involved Chinese nationals.

The three latest positive cases involved a four-year-old child being treated at the isolation ward of the Sultanah Maliha Hospital, Langkawi; a 52-year-old man being treated at the isolation ward of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital in Johor Baru and a woman.

The woman was initially tested negative but decided to stay in Malaysia to look after her two children who are receiving treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital isolation ward after they were both tested positive for the virus.

Previously, there were four positive cases of coronavirus reported in the country.

Dr Noor Hisham said one case was still waiting for the lab results.

He said the Ministry of Health had always ensured that the preparedness and response towards disease outbreak would be implemented quickly and efficiently.

Existing capacities and capabilities are being enhanced to address the incident of coronavirus infections, he said. ― Bernama