Selangor govt reviews overseas investment missions, trips following coronavirus outbreak

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaks during a meeting in Shah Alam January 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Jan 28 — The Selangor government is reviewing planned overseas investment missions and other trips by its agencies, in view of the ongoing novel coronavirus outbreak in China, with infections having spread to several other countries including Malaysia.

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said his office will also be referring to the Foreign Affairs Ministry for current situational updates concerning the coronavirus in the countries which Selangor government representatives are scheduled to visit, before making any decisions.

“All state government investment missions or trips to low-risk countries will be continued and we will check if any further action is needed,” he said, when met by reporters here today after a monthly assembly for several Selangor religious affairs agencies.

Amirudin added that the state government was confident in the federal government’s experience and expertise in containing the infections.

“The government has the capacity to address this issue based on past experience. There is no need to push the panic button,” he said, adding that Selangor which served as a main gateway into the country, had alternative plans in place which would be activated if required, and these included isolation and quarantine centres.

The State Health, Welfare, Women’s Empowerment and Family Committee chairman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud is also in constant contact with the Health Ministry for current updates on the coronavirus situation, particularly in Selangor.

The new coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December last year, with the World Health Organization (WHO) raising the global risk level from ‘moderate’ to ‘high’ yesterday, following confirmation that the number of infections across the world had reached 2,014, out of which 1,985 cases are in China. — Bernama