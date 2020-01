Thunderstorm warning in Perak, Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak until 11pm tonight

According to MetMalaysia the areas most likely to be affected by thunderstorms are Batang Padang and Muallim, Perak; Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Kuantan and Pekan in Pahang; and Tangkak, Segamat and Muar in Johor. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm alert for several areas in Perak, Pahang, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak with heavy rain and strong winds expected to occur until 11pm tonight.

According to MetMalaysia’s statement, the areas most likely to be affected are Batang Padang and Muallim, Perak; Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Kuantan and Pekan in Pahang; and Tangkak, Segamat and Muar in Johor.

In Sarawak, it involves Kapit, Bintulu (Tatau and Sebuah) and Limbang, while for Sabah, it is in the interiors of Sipitang. — Bernama