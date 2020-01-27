Indira Gandhi to sue IGP for RM100m over failure to find daughter kidnapped by convert father

Malaysian Hindu Sangam president Datuk RS Mohan Shan (left) and M. Indira Gandhi with posters announcing the bounty on Muhammad Riduan Abdullah, during a press conference in Petaling Jaya February 23, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 — M. Indira Gandhi is suing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador for RM100 million after the latter still failed to locate and return her daughter who is kidnapped by her ex-husband, chairman of Indira Gandhi Action Team (Ingat), Arun Dorasamy has confirmed.

Arun said that the Hindu mother’s legal representative will be filing civil and committal suit proceedings against the IGP for ignoring the Ipoh High Court’s June 2014 and Federal Court’s January 2019, judgment where it compelled the police to recover Indira’s daughter, Prasana Diksa.

Arun also said they will file the civil suit, seeking RM100 million in damages for emotional distress caused by police inaction to locate her daughter, among other grievances, in early February. The committal suit would also be filed within the same month.

Indira’s legal representatives will also serve the IGP with the suit tomorrow at Bukit Aman at 10.30am, he said.

Arun explained that Indira is left with no other avenue but to sue the IGP, compelling him to respect the court orders as a means to resolve the matter.

‘’In this regard, we have no other avenue but to sue the IGP for contempt of court to compel him to take action and repatriate Madam Indira’s daughter, Prasana,’’ he said to Malay Mail when contacted.

Arun also said the police had not provided any updates on the investigations thus far despite the formation of the special task force dedicated to tracing Indira’s former husband and fugitive, Muslim convert Muhammad Ridhuan Abdullah and her daughter, Prasana.

The task force was formed under former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi in April 2019.

Since then, current IGP, Abdul Hamid had also promised to track down Muhammad Ridhuan and Prasana and expressed his commitment for a “happy ending” on the matter.

Muhammad Ridhuan had taken the couple’s daughter, Prasana, in 2009 when she was just 11 months old shortly after converting to Islam. He had also converted their three children to Islam without Indira’s knowledge.

After a protracted court battle, the Federal Court ruled in January 2018 that the unilateral conversions of Indira’s children were unlawful.

However, the police have yet to recover Prasana and return her to Indira despite the decision and a previous mandamus order she secured compelling the inspector-general of police to execute the recovery.