Health Ministry to maintain list debunking fake news on Wuhan coronavirus

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to the media during a press conference after his visit to KLIA and KLIA 2 in Sepang January 27, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27— The Health Ministry (MoH) will publish a list of fake news about the Wuhan coronavirus (2019-nCoV) that it has debunked, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad said today.

In a press conference, the minister showed pages of fake information about the minister and its handling of the virus here, before criticising those seeking to tarnish the ministry and related agencies.

“And then there’s this saying that I encourage Chinese tourists to come for vacation in Malaysia, as long as they don a face mask and all that. There are just too much.

“We will publish a list of all the fake news, and God willing, we will do so soonest, because there are simply too much,” he said.

