Coronavirus: All flights from Sabah to Wuhan suspended, says state minister

KOTA KINABALU, Jan 26 — All flights from Sabah to Wuhan, China has been suspended in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“Only flights to Wuhan have been suspended and flights to other regions in China are still operating,” she told reporters after attending the state-level Chinese New Year Open House, here today.

Christina said a number of other initiatives were being taken such as she would be leading a delegation to countries in Europe and Australia to promote and market Sabah as a tourism destination.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said the Sabah government was taking several preventive measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus, particularly conducting health checks on individuals arriving at Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

Asked to comment on some hotels in Sabah that have issued a ban on their employees wearing masks, Mohd Shafie said the matter would be looked into. — Bernama