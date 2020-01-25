Cops detain man for evading customs duties worth over RM300,000 in Johor

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the first raid was conducted by the Region 2 Marine Police Force at a house in Skudai and found numerous fire crackers and 93 boxes of liquor. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — The police detained a local man allegedly for avoiding customs duties and seized various types of fire crackers and liquor worth over RM300,000 in separate raids in Johor, on Tuesday.

Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department director Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said the first raid was conducted by the Region 2 Marine Police Force at a house in Skudai and found numerous fire crackers and 93 boxes of liquor.

‘‘Following questionings of the man, the second raid was carried out at a house in Nusajaya. Police found 57 boxes containing numerous alcoholic drinks which were believed to have evaded customs taxes,’’ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the suspect and all the items seized were handed to the Johor Bahru Utara district police headquarters (IPD) CID for further investigation and the case was investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967 and Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957.

In another development, Acryl Sani said the Northern Brigade of the General Operations Force (PGA) seized eight white plastic gunny sacks suspected to contain kratom leaves weighing 240 kilogrammes estimated to be worth RM36,000 during a patrol.

‘‘The PGA personnel stumbled across a group of men who were carrying the sacks in a suspicious manner.

‘‘The men fled on motorcycles towards a nearby plantation when the personnel approached them,’’ he said, adding that all the items seized were handed to the Padang Besar IPD, Perlis for further action and the case was investigated under Section 30(3) Poisons Act 1952. — Bernama