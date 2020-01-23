Yapeim allocates RM4m to implement Foodbank 1.0 programme

PORT DICKSON, Jan 23 — The Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim) has allocated RM4 million to implement the Foodbank 1.0 programme nationwide, said its Melaka and Negri Sembilan administration manager, Azharry Giman.

He said the programme, which began in September last year, was an initiative taken to help ease the burden on students in higher education institutions (IPTs), low-income households (B40) and victims of disaster.

“The allocation involves distribution for 2019. As the programme only began towards the end of 2019, the excess funds are carried forward to this year,” he said when launching the Port Dickson Polytechnic (PPD) Yapeim 1.0 Ready To Eat (RTE) Foodbank Programme here today, which was also attended by PPD director Roslee Yahya.

Azharry said, some 1,000 recipients across the country have benefited from food and daily necessities donations through the programme.

The Yapeim 1.0 Foodbank programme, which is a charity drive was developed in collaboration with various parties such as state zakat centres, mosques, surau, and residents’ associations, in an effort to help sustain the lives of the people, especially the B40 group.

Apart from charitable activities, he said Yapeim was committed to helping the community through social business activities especially the Ar Rahnu operational system, in providing loan facilities for the purpose of education and business.

“It is our hope that the charity programmes will have a positive impact in helping to ease the financial burden of those in need,” he said.

Roslee meanwhile said, the welfare and well-being of students had been the PPD’s main concern.

“The Port Dickson Polytechnic has launched various initiatives including the free food or [email protected] PPD programme for underprivileged students,” he said.

Earlier some 200 selected PPD students also received food donations. — Bernama